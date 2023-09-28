Advertisement

Kuminga, Moody will benefit from ‘deepest Warriors team yet'

NBC Sports Bay Area

On this episode of "Dubs Talk," Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole break down how third-year players Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will benefit from Chris Paul and "the deepest Warriors team in the Joe Lacob era."

