Kumar Rocker on playing in New York: 'That's what I feel like I was made for'

Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker pitches in 2021

Nashville isn't often noted for its similarities to New York City.

In the case of college vs. Major League Baseball, though, Mark Tramuta, Director of Amateur Scouting for the Mets, argued last night that Nashville is the "New York City of college baseball," which would make Vanderbilt the Yankees or Mets of the college game.

That's part of why the team, and the player himself, think new Met and former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker will eventually thrive in Queens.

"It’s another animal," he said of New York. "That’s what I feel like I was made for."

Rocker played in two College World Series while in Nashville, winning the title in 2019.

"I've exhausted everything in college baseball from the highs to the lows," he said. Moving to New York, it's a bigger spotlight. When I get to the point and that chance, I'm going to try to make the most of it."

The right-handed pitcher, who entered the 2021 season with Vanderbilt as a popular pick to eventually go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft, wound up falling improbably to the Mets at No. 10 last night.

For the team's brass, it was a complete surprise that he was available during their turn. For Rocker, it was just about being ready when his name was called.



"There was no expectations at all," he said. "Just sitting and waiting, the right opportunity was gonna come."

