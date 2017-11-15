Kuiper: 'Kind of warms your heart' thinking of Giants with Hamilton or Bradley Jr.

The Giants are looking to make an upgrade in center field. For Duane Kuiper, two rumored names make him especially happy.

The Giants have been linked to trade rumors for two speedy center fielders already in the offseason -- Billy Hamilton of the Reds and Jackie Bradley Jr. of the Red Sox.

Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper is giddy over the thought of either one sporting the Orange and Black.

"Anytime you mention guys like Hamilton or Bradley it kind of warms your heart to see those type of talented people roaming around in center field at AT&T Park because it's such a big outfield," Kuiper said Wednesday .

This isn't the first time Hamilton has been linked to the Giants. His name has popped up plenty of times to Kuiper and for that, he sees Hamilton in San Francisco before Bradley Jr.

"I'd heard Billy Hamilton's name for the last two years. I'd never heard Jackie Bradley's name ever brought up. I think of those two, Hamilton's probably got a better shot at that happening than the other," said Kuiper.

Hamilton and Bradley Jr. are both known more for their defense and athleticism than their bat. The Giants have made it clear they value a high-caliber glove in center field and need someone to cover more ground.

"If you get some offense, then you can have a guy like Hamilton play, because he's not gonna create a lot of offense," Kuiper explained. "He's gonna create havoc when he gets on base, but he's gonna have to get on base."

And that's the problem right there. Hamilton has all the speed in the world, but reaching base to use his wheels has been a big issue. in 2017, Hamilton stole 59 bases yet only recorded a .299 on-base percentage. For his career, Hamilton, 27, has swiped 243 bags while posting a lowly .298 on-base percentage.

If there's one place Hamilton likes hitting in though, it's AT&T Park. Over 24 games played in San Francisco, Hamilton has slashed .337/.374/.511 with seven doubles, three triples and 11 stolen bases.

"You can live with a defensive outfielder if you create other offense. That's what they're probably trying to do," Kuiper concluded.