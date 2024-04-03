Kuhn on overcoming weight loss and 'getting better and better'

Nicolas Kuhn has overcome a difficult start to his Celtic career since arriving from Rapid Vienna in January and believes he can get even better.

After his wisdom teeth were removed just before Christmas the 24-year-old suffered drastic weight loss, but he is now closer to peak conditions and has started in Celtic's last three games - all victories.

“For me personally, it took some time for me to get used to the new system,” Kuhn said.

“But now it feels like it’s getting better and better with every game. I’m happy that I am back to my normal weight and I have my strength back.

“I’m maybe not 100 per cent just yet, but I’m definitely getting better and better.”

Second-placed Rangers may have a game in hand, but Celtic sit a point ahead at the top of the Scottish Premiership heading into a crucial Old Firm match on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers' side have scored 20 goals in their last six matches, and Kuhn believes Celtic are “in a good place” ahead of the clash between the top two.

“We have to be excited,” Kuhn said. “We want to collect the points and we know we need to play well.

“We’re in a good place now and you can see the attack has been good in the last few games. The defence is also strong, so we feel happy about what is coming.

“I am looking forward to the game against Rangers a lot.”