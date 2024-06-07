Kuhio Aloy, Wehiwa Aloy’s brother, transferring to Arkansas baseball

BYU transfer Kuhio Aloy is set to join the Arkansas baseball team.

The announcement was made by Aloy in a social media post to X, formerly Twitter, Friday morning.

The younger brother of Arkansas’ Wehiwa Aloy, Kuhio Aloy made the Big 12 All-Freshman team with the Cougars this season. He hit .269 with eight home runs, nine doubles and a team-best 38 RBIs in 52 games, including 50 starts.

Unlike his brother, Arkansas’ starting shortstop, most of Kuhio’s games in the field were at first base. He primarily served as BYU’s designated hitter.

Aloy’s .269 average placed fourth on a Cougars team that ended their season with a 12-8 win over Kansas State in the regular-season finale for both schools back on May 18.

BYU finished the season with a league-worst 21-31 overall record. The Cougars finished in last place in conference play, going 7-23 and missing the Big 12 Tournament in Arlington.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire