Kudus deal POSSIBLE, Slot signing BLOCKED, Mbeumo DEMANDS move- Liverpool FC news recap

Here’s our Liverpool news recap for Friday 31st May with updates on Arne Slot, Joe Gomez, Luis Diaz, Mohammed Kudus and Bryan Mbeumo.

Liverpool have LOST their transfer market edge

Liverpool’s attempts at being a big club in the transfer market over recent years hasn’t exactly gone to plan, writes Sam McGuire.

The Reds failed in their attempts to lure Aurelien Tchouameni, Moises Caicedo and Jude Bellingham to Anfield despite reportedly being prepared to pay big money.

Other reasons were cited for missing out but the truth is, had Liverpool been willing to sign off on big salaries to go along with the big transfer fees, they would likely have at least one of the aforementioned trio of midfielders.

However, their business model limits them...

Mohammed Kudus West Ham

Leny Yoro

Salah tops chances stats chart

Squawka presented some Opta data on their Twitter account on Thursday that highlighted Mohamed Salah, in particular.

The stats showed who created the most big chances from open play across the top seven European leagues last season.

Liverpool's no.11 topped the lot, creating 22 across the Premier League season. That saw him narrowly beat Girona's Miguel Gutierrez for top spot.

It highlights just how good Salah was across the season - a season where many ultimately felt he wasn't at his best. The Egyptian finished seventh in the Golden Boot race and third for assists.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool

Europa League: Atalanta BC vs Liverpool Italy, Bergamo, april 18 2024: Joe Gomez Liverpool waiting for a throw-in in the second half during soccer game Atalanta BC vs Liverpool, Europa League Quarter Final 2nd Leg Gewiss Stadium Bergamo Lombardy Italy Copyright: xFabrizioxAndreaxBertanix

Saudi Arabia wants Gomez and Diaz

Powerbrokers in the Saudi Pro League are keen on another two Liverpool players, with Sadio Mane, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino already strutting their stuff in the emerging league.

Joe Gomez is known to be open to a Liverpool exit this summer and he is on the shopping list for the Saudi Pro League, according to the Daily Mail.

Gomez, 27, is the sole survivor of the entire Klopp era and is under contract until 2027. Despite that, he could take the opportunity to move on following a season where he demonstrated his versatility in a utility-man role.

He played 51 games overall, filling in at right back, left back, centre back and defensive midfield.

Also targeted is Luis Diaz, who moved to Liverpool for £37.5 million back in 2022 from Porto.

Slot appointment blocked

Arne Slot wants Etienne Reijnen to join his Liverpool backroom team.

The former defender was a teammate of Slot’s during his playing days at PEC Zwolle and was added to the head coach’s staff at Feyenoord under the job title ‘analyst and technical advisor’.

However, the 37-year-old still lacks the necessary coaching qualifications and was forced to watch Feyenoord matches from the stands.

Reijnen does not have a work permit for the United Kingdom either and according to Dutch outlet AD he is unlikely to get one.

Reds circle Newcastle for Guimaraes

Liverpool have been named as one of three Premier League teams keeping a close eye on the situation at Newcastle and in particular their star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies were restricted in their spending during the January transfer window and, again without Champions League football, the Saudi-backed outfit are requiring sales in order to remain compliant with profit and sustainability rules this summer.

Alexander Isak, reported Reds' target Anthony Gordon and Bruno have been identified as Newcastle’s most bankable assets with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City among the sides interested in the Brazil midfielder.

Mbeumo issues come-and-get-me plea

Reported Liverpool transfer target Bryan Mbeumo has revealed he wants to quit Brentford this summer after five years with the west London side.

The Cameroon international joined the Bees back in 2019 and has gone on to play a starring role for Thomas Frank’s side, racking up nine goals and six assists in the Premier League last season.

His campaign was severely curtailed by an ankle injury, which ruled him out of the Africa Cup of Nations and saw Brentford’s form collapse in his absence.

However, the 24-year-old is now back fit and told L’Equipe that he is ready for the next step in his career.

West Ham may sell Kudus after Paqueta charge

Due to the recent betting probe into teammate Lucas Paqueta, West Ham could be willing to lower their price for Mohammed Kudus.

Paqueta has been charged by the FA over alleged involvement in illegal betting, making it increasingly unlikely that he will be sold until the case is resolved, causing West Ham to miss out on a significant payday from Manchester City.

Mohammed Kudus West Ham

Mohammed Kudus West Ham

This could lead the London club to accept a lower price or structured deal for Liverpool target Kudus this summer.

Euro elite want Luis Guilherme

Palmeiras playmaker Luis Guilherme is being chased by no fewer than NINE top European sides, Liverpool included.

Six Premier League teams - including the Reds - have been credited with scouting the 18-year-old over the past year.

Liverpool are said to be at the front of the queue for Guilherme, who has been likened to 2002 World Cup winner and Palmeiras favourite Rivaldo thanks to his silky left foot and ability to glide past markers.

Madrid ask Yoro to wait

Real Madrid have asked Lille's Leny Yoro to delay any decision over his future with the defender in demand by a host of top European clubs, Liverpool included.

The Reds are set to be in the market for a defender this summer having lost Joel Matip after his contract expired.

Furthermore, Joe Gomez is known to be open to an Anfield exit while Ibrahima Konate is emerging as a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Michael Edwards Arne Slot

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool and Netherlands captain

Alexis Mac Allister

