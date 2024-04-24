KU women’s golf NCAA regional bound for second-straight year

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Jayhawk golf just keeps building.

KU women’s golf is headed to an NCAA tournament regional for the second time in as many years. It’s the first time with NCAA regional bids in consecutive seasons in program history. It’ll be KU’s third ever NCAA regional appearance.

The Jayhawks got an at-large bid for the NCAA Regional Championship in Cle Elum, Washington, announced via the GOLF Channel Wednesday afternoon. Kansas is the No. 9 seed in the 12-team Cle Elum Regional and will play at Tumble Creek Club.

KU’s regional will take place May 6-8.

“This shows that we are ready to compete against the nation’s best,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said in a statement from KU Athletics. “We’re very excited to play in Washington. We can play anywhere and have been all over the country trying to prepare for wherever we would be selected. (Tumble Creek) is a championship course and you can get any type of weather.”

Kuhle recently appeared as a guest on K-Nation, click here for that interview. This is Kuhle’s 21st NCAA Regional with 17 as a coach and four as a student-athlete at Tulane (2002-05).

