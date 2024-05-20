KU’s Voegele named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, eight Jayhawks listed

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For the second-straight season, Big 12 baseball’s best freshman resides in Lawrence, Kansas.

On Monday, KU pitcher Dom Voegele was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year by the conference. Infielder Kodey Shojinaga won the award in 2023.

Voegele, who also earned All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Freshman Team, headlines a group of eight Jayhawks receiving honors from the league following the 2024 regular season.

Catcher Jake English was the lone KU player named All-Big 12 First Team. Shojinaga and pitcher Reese Dutton joined Voegele on the second team list.

Infielder Michael Brooks, catcher/ first baseman Ben Hartl, closer Hunter Cranton and outfielder John Nett all received honorable mention.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.