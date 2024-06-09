KU track and field names six all-Americans, men finish tenth at NCAA Nationals

EUGENE, Ore. (KSNT) – Kansas track and field is coming home from the NCAA Outdoor National Championship meet with some hardware.

Of the ten athletes the Jayhawks sent to Eugene, Oregon, six return home with all-American status. Top ten finishes name an athlete as a first-team all-American, 11th through 20th awards name an athlete as a second-team all-American.

Men’s pole vaulter Clayton Simms finished second with a vault of 5.62 meters, just 0.05 meters (two inches) shy of the national title.

Dimitrios Pavlidis finished third in men’s discus with a throw of 60.97 meters, under three meters from the winning distance.

Chandler Gibbins re-upped his school record with a 28:10.87 time in the 10K, good enough for fifth place.

Devin Loudermilk finished in fifth place in men’s high jump after clearing 2.2 meters (7 feet, 2 1/2 inches).

Tayton Klein finished in 14th place in the men’s decathlon after recording 7,530 points. Freshman Mason Meinershagen placed 16th in the women’s pole vault after clearing 4.15 meters.

The Kansas men’s track and field team finished tenth overall with 22 points. Florida claimed the men’s national title with 41 points.

