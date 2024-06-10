KU/Topeka’s Kasey Hamilton ready for professional softball career

LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – Washburn Rural grad and former Kansas softball pitcher Kasey Hamilton is turning pro.

Hamilton will play for the Coastal Bend Tidal Wave of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league, an up-and-coming professional softball organization that started in 2021.

“Women’s fastpitch isn’t super developed yet. They’re working on getting a structure that’s a little more stable, but there’s a few major leagues, and WPF is one of those,” Hamilton said. “So I got the opportunity to play for them…it’s just going to be a really cool opportunity to say that I’m a professional athlete.”

Hamilton says that she was given the opportunity with a very quick turnaround. The offer came in just days ago, and she will head to the team’s basecamp in Texas on Monday.

“I talked with my coaches, all the coaches I’ve had throughout the years, and they’re all super excited for me and told me that pretty much if I don’t feel like I’m ready to be done, don’t be done and go play and kind of see what the opportunity looks like,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton says the Tidal Wave’s season begins June 20.

