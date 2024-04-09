KU tight end out for spring with leg injury

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One of KU’s recent transfer portal additions will be sidelined for at least the remainder of spring practices.

Kansas tight end DeShawn Hanika suffered a leg injury in practice last week, Lance Leipold told reporters on Tuesday. Hanika underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the spring, including KU’s spring showcase on Friday.

Hanika committed to KU in December of 2023 after spending four seasons with Iowa State. Hanika previously made a one season stop at Butler Community College.

The Topeka native, and Hayden High School graduate, joined the Jayhawks for his final season of college eligibility. Leipold did not state whether Hanika will be sidelined for the 2024 season.

The local Jayhawk posted an update on social media on Monday.

“On the road to recovery now!” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “…I promise that I will do what I can to attack this rehab process!”

Hanika tallied 244 receiving yards for the Cyclones in 2022 before sitting out the entire 2023 season due to an off-field situation.

