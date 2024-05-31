KU softball hires new assistant coach

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas softball is bringing more experience to its coaching staff ahead of the 2025 season.

Justin Lewis, who’s spent the past three seasons as head coach at Nicholls State in Louisiana, is joining KU’s coaching staff, head coach Jennifer McFalls announced Friday.

“He brings significant coaching experience and is nationally known as a great recruiter,” McFalls said in a press release from KU Athletics. “I love his energy and passion for the game and I think he will develop great relationships with our players and coaching staff.”

Lewis is filling the shoes of former associate head coach and hitting coach Rich Wieligman, who retired this spring.

In 2023, his second season with Nicholls State, Lewis led the team to a 17-win improvement from the previous season, marking the second-largest turnaround in NCAA Division I. He was named Southland Conference Coach of the Year in 2023.

The new Jayhawk coach then led Nicholls State to a 31-26 record this past season, finishing third in its league for the second season in a row.

He also spent a year at Fresno State as an assistant and hitting instructor before coaching at Nicholls State.

“I’m so grateful to join Coach McFalls and her staff,” Lewis said in a press release from KU Athletics. “The amount of tremendous people that I’ve met at KU has made this opportunity a no brainer. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Kansas softball’s 28 wins in 2024 were its most since 2016.

