KU signs women’s hoops coach to contract extension

LAWRWENCE (KSNT) – KU women’s basketball is making moves to keep its head coach in Lawrence long-term after an NCAA appearance in 2024.

On Thursday, KU Athletics announced a contract extension for head coach Brandon Schneider. The new deal locks him in with KU through the 2027-28 season.

The upcoming 2024-25 season with be Schneider’s 10th leading the Kansas program. It’s the second contract extension he’s signed in recent years, after inking a four-year deal in 2022.

The Jayhawks made the NCAA tournament in 2022 and 2024 and won the WNIT in 2023. They won 20 games in each of the last three seasons.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.