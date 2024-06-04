KU senior golfer qualifies for U.S. Open

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s golf senior Gunnar Broin is headed to Pinehurst.

Broin shot a 65 and 68 in the Ohio State qualifying rounds to punch his ticket to the 2024 U.S. Open. Broin is believed to be the first active Kansas golfer to tee it up in a PGA TOUR major championship.

“We’re really happy for Gunnar,” KU head men’s golf coach Jamie Bermel said in a statement from KU Athletics. “I thought he was making really good progress this spring but didn’t quite have the results. I’m certain this validates his hard work and commitment to getting better. This is a great opportunity to play in one of the greatest golf events in the world on an unbelievable golf course.”

The 124th U.S. Open is set for June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Broin will be part of a 156-player field but won’t be the only Jayhawk in attendance. Former KU golfer Gary Woodland, who won the U.S. Open in 2019, is expected to compete there, too.

