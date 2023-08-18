KU to scrimmage Illinois in charity game for Maui wildfire relief efforts

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s basketball is doing its part to help people affected by the Maui wildfires.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, Kansas will scrimmage Illinois in Champaign with proceeds from the game going to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

The exhibition game will air on Big Ten Network at 5 p.m.

KU will also receive an extra allotment of tickets than what is traditionally provided to a visiting team. All ticket sales information and further details will be announced at a later date.

Kansas is set to play in The Maui Invitational, an annual preseason tournament featuring the top men’s basketball teams in the nation, during Thanksgiving week. Tournament officials are still evaluating whether the city can host the tournament.

“For decades, the Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have been very important to college basketball, and our thoughts and prayers go to that entire community as they recover from such a tragic event,” KU head coach Bill Self said in a statement.

“(Illinois coach Brad Underwood) and I discussed how our private scrimmage could become an exhibition game to raise money to benefit the so many affected by the recent catastrophic fires in Maui. We both felt this would be a great way for our programs to create awareness to help this cause.”

The last time KU played in a charity game was in 2017 against Missouri in the Showdown for Relief in excess of $2 million for hurricane victims in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

