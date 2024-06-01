KU’s Redwine traveling to Guyana to support two Jayhawk athletes

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Legendary KU head track and field coach Stanley Redwine is quite literally going the distance to watch two of his athletes compete this summer.

In what’s already going to be a busy summer for Redwine, between leading 10 Jayhawks to NCAA Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, returning to Eugene for Team USA Olympic trials and coaching Team USA’s men’s track and field team in the 2024 Paris Olympics, he’s making time for another trip.

Coach Redwine is traveling to the country of Guyana to watch KU distance runner Aaliyah Moore and KU sprinter Deshana Skeete compete in the Guyana Olympic trials.

“It’s going to be great to have our coach there” Moore said. “We obviously can compete without him, the type of coach he is he just makes sure he can be there for us whenever we need him to be and I think that’s going to be a pretty great experience.”

Moore, who’s currently a redshirt junior, will make her first postseason appearance in Eugene after setting a school record of 2:02.50 in the women’s 800 meter at the Outdoor West Preliminary Meet.

With nationals taking place June 5-8, returning home to Guyana to try and qualify for Paris in mid-June will make for a quick turnaround for Moore.

“Coach lays out the platform for us, he makes sure we do what we need to do,” Moore said. “We knew ahead of time this was going to be a hectic schedule, but he makes us focus a lot on recovery. Moving into after I handle business at the NCAAs, I know he’s going to have the program set where I can be ready to go again.”

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris run July 26 through Aug. 11. Moore’s fellow Jayhawks Michael Joseph and Yoveinny Mota have already qualified and will represent their respective countries.

