KU’s Redwine joins K-Nation ahead of NCAA Outdoor Nationals

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Longtime Kansas head track and field coach Stanley Redwine is getting his athletes ready for another trip to Eugene, Oregon.

Redwine, who’s in his 24th year at KU, is taking eleven Jayhawks to NCAA Outdoor Nationals. Though he’s been around the block a time or two, he’s more excited about his athletes having their own experience at Hayward Field.

“Some of them it’s their first time and some of them have been there before,” Redwine said. “It’s just great to see them in that element and to be able to compete at the highest level.”

The legendary head coach is not only coaching his Jayhawks in Eugene June 5-8, but he’s the head coach for Team USA’s men’s track and field team for the 2024 Paris Olympics later this summer.

So far, two KU athletes, Michael Joseph and Yoveinny Mota, have qualified to compete in the Olympics for their respective countries. Redwine is also attending the Olympics trials for two more Jayhawks from the country of Guyana between nationals and the Olympics.

“I’m blessed to be able to do this,” Redwine said. “But more importantly I’m excited that the athletics director here has allowed this to happen and he’s all for track and field, and I’m excited about that. And him giving back to the athletes to help them get there, because it’s not just one person. It’s not just about me, it’s about all of us.”

The full interview with Redwine aired in Sunday’s edition of K-Nation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.