KU quarterback and running back launching new podcast

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Two of KU football’s most talented players are expanding their horizons beyond the field.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels and running back Devin Neal are starting a podcast together. ‘In the mix wit 4 n 6’ is the name of the new podcast starring KU’s backfield weapons.

Neal, a Lawrence native, teased the new show on Twitter/ X on Monday with a clip of the duo debating whether or not Detroit is in the Midwest.

The show is expected to debut on Wednesday, May 28.

Neal enters his fourth and final year of college football in 2024 while Daniels returns for year five with the Jayhawks. Daniels had 4,297 career passing yards despite playing in just 25 games in four years. Neal boasts 3,077 rushing yards in just three years of college football.

