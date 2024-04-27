KU offensive tackle drafted by San Francisco 49ers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni has heard his name called in the NFL Draft.

The Jayhawk was drafted in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 86th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

Puni was named to the All-Big 12 First Team after the 2023 season. He spent two seasons with the Jayhawks after transferring from the University of Central Missouri.

A native of St. Charles, Missouri, Puni was ranked the No. 21 offensive tackle in the country according to Pro Football Focus. He posted an overall offensive grade of 80.6 and excelled in pass blocking with a 90.4 grade.

Puni is the first Kansas Jayhawk taken in this year’s NFL Draft.

