KU men’s basketball unveils future matchup in Mexico, and 2023-24 non-conference schedule

Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self applauds his team's play against Texas Tech during the first half of a game in Lawrence in February.

LAWRENCE — The Kansas men’s and women’s basketball teams are going to be a part of the Big 12 Conference’s Big 12 Mexico initiative in 2024.

KU Athletics, along with the Big 12, released the details Thursday. Kansas will see its teams play against Houston in Mexico City at Arena CDMX in December of 2024.

“Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint, and I’m thrilled to introduce Big 12 Mexico as the Conference’s first-ever international presence,” Brett Yormark, the Big 12’s commissioner, said in a Kansas release. “Through Big 12 Mexico, our student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete in an international setting, and our Conference will have the chance to showcase our brand across Mexico.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self added: “Behind Commissioner (Brett) Yormark, the Big 12 is doing a lot to expand the conference brand, and one way they are doing this is by playing a game in Mexico City. Kelvin (Sampson) has built Houston back to a national power and this should be a great matchup. We’re excited to play a game in Mexico City and represent the Big 12.”

Jayhawks women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider added: “Basketball is a global game and I commend Commissioner Yormark and the Big 12 for expanding the league’s reach into Mexico. We look forward to the challenge of competing against Houston and playing the game in Mexico City. This will provide great exposure for our program and our conference.”

However, that wasn’t the only scheduling news to come out this week. The Kansas men’s basketball team also revealed the vast majority of its non-conference schedule for its upcoming season. Self’s Jayhawks squad is slated to open its season in early November.

Here’s what’s been finalized with the 2023-24 non-conference schedule:

Nov. 1 — Fort Hays State (exhibition) at home

Nov. 6 — North Carolina Central at home

Nov. 10 — Manhattan College at home

Nov. 14 — Kentucky in neutral site game in Chicago for Champions Classic

Nov. 20-22 — Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Hawaii

Nov. 28 — Eastern Illinois at home

Dec. 1 — Connecticut at home for Big East-Big 12 Battle

Dec. 5 — Kansas City at home

Dec. 9 — Missouri at home

Dec. 16 — Indiana on the road

Dec. 22 — Yale at home

Advertisement

“Once again, our non-conference schedule will be one of the toughest in America, as it has been most years since we’ve been here,” Self said in the release that contained that announcement. “Playing Kentucky in Champions; going to Maui with maybe as loaded of a field as Maui has ever had; coming home and playing Missouri and Connecticut; and going to Indiana are all monster-type games and games that could have national implications.”

Multiple reports have said that the one game that hasn’t been officially added to Kansas’ schedule yet will be a game against Wichita State.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: KU men’s basketball unveils future matchup in Mexico, more