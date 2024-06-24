KU men’s basketball will feature unique jersey numbers in 2024-25

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball revealed jersey numbers for each player recently.

The Jayhawks have several returners who will wear the same number as they have in previous years, including Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris and KJ Adams.

The NCAA approved a rules change prior to the 2023-24 season which now allows student-athletes to wear any number 0-99. Previously, the NCAA had restricted uniforms with digits 5-9 for decades. No KU players exercised the new right last season but multiple will in the upcoming campaign, including Alabama transfer Rylan Griffen.

The only returner who is switching numbers is walk-on Justin Cross, who switched from 4 to 25.

KU’s 2024-25 players will wear the following uniform numbers:

Shakeel Moore: #0

Hunter Dickinson: #1

AJ Storr: #2

Dajuan Harris Jr.: #3

Rakease Passmore: #4

Zeke Mayo: #5

Rylan Griffen: #6

Noah Shelby: #7

Jamari McDowell: #11

Wilder Evers: #12

Elmarko Jackson: #13

Patrick Cassidy: #14

Will Thengvall: #15

Dillon Wilhite: #22

KJ Adams Jr.: #24

Justin Cross: #25

Flory Bidunga: #40

Zach Clemence: #41

No. 6 and No. 7 haven’t been worn in decades due to NCAA rules, but Griffen and Shelby aren’t the first to sport those jerseys. LaVannes Squires is the most recent Jayhawk to wear No. 6, doing so from 1952-54. Bill Brainard most recently wore No. 7, also in the 1950’s.

Bidunga is the first to wear No. 40 for KU since Kevin Young in 2012-13.

Storr notably is tasked with filling the shoes of Christian Braun, who wore No. 2 from 2019-2022.

