KU men’s basketball adds walk-on from transfer portal

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball is inking talent in the form of scholarship and non-scholarship players.

On Sunday, the Jayhawks got a commitment from a former four-star prospect. Noah Shelby will walk-on in Lawrence for his third year of college hoops. Shelby, a native of McKinney, Texas, played his freshman year at Vanderbilt before spending the 2023-24 season at Rice University. Shelby announced his commitment on social media, while the KC Star confirmed his walk-on status.

He scored 3.9 points per game for the Owls as a sophomore, playing in 30 games and starting just once.

The rising junior is listed as a 6-foot-3 point guard. 247 Sports had him ranked the No. 18 point guard in America, and the No. 11 overall prospect in the state of Texas for his high school class of 2022.

