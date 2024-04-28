KU’s Logan Jr. signs with Rams

LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – A long-time KU safety is taking his talents to the big leagues.

Kenny Logan Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft concluded.

The Florida native spent his entire six-year career with the Jayhawks, starting in 44 of 59 total games played. He recorded 386 career tackles, six interceptions and five forced fumbles in his time at KU. Logan also spent time with the special teams unit as a kick and punt returner.

He helped KU win the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in 2023, marking the program’s first bowl game victory since 2008.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.