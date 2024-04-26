KU hoops adds another guard via the portal

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball continues to add pieces to the puzzle during the 2024 offseason.

Rylan Griffen, a former Alabama guard, announced his commitment to Kansas via social media Friday morning.

In his sophomore season with the Crimson Tide, he averaged 11.2 points per game on 45 percent shooting, with a 39 percent clip from three. Griffen started in 33 of 36 games for Alabama in 2023-24, which featured a trip to the Final Four.

The Dallas native is the fourth KU commit from the transfer portal this offseason, joining Riley Kugel, Zeke Mayo and AJ Storr.

