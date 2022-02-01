KU guard Ochai Agbaji didn’t travel with team for Iowa State game, Jayhawks announce

The Kansas Jayhawks’ leading scorer, Ochai Agbaji, will miss Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game at Iowa State because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, a KU spokesman announced Tuesday morning.

KU stated that Agbaji, the Oak Park High product, did not make the trip with the team to Ames, Iowa. The Jayhawks and Cyclones will tip off at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

It’s a major loss. Agbaji — a national player of the year candidate — is averaging 20.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while earning the reputation as a strong closer following clutch late baskets against Kansas State and Texas Tech.

KU, which is 17-3, is coming off an 80-62 home loss to Kentucky on Saturday.