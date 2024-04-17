KU guard Johnny Furphy declares for NBA Draft, doesn’t rule out return

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After spending just one season with the Kansas Jayhawks, Johnny Furphy is testing the NBA waters.

Furphy announced Tuesday he is entering the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, which means he’ll enter the Draft without signing an agent. This gives him the chance to talk to scouts and work out for teams to get a better picture of where he might be drafted.

A Melbourne, Australia native, Furphy just finished his freshman campaign with the Jayhawks. He made the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Furphy played in 33 games and started 19 last season, averaging nine points per game on 46% shooting.

He started the season slow but turned it up when conference play started, averaging nearly 12 points per game in the final 18 games of the season.

Should Furphy decide to return to college, he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

