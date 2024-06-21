KU golfer wins English Women’s Open Championship

LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – A Kansas women’s golfer just bested the competition in a summer tournament.

Rising senior Lily Hirst won the English Women’s Open Championship, with the final round wrapping up on Thursday, June 20.

Hirst turned in a final score of -6 after four rounds of competition, beating out second place by four strokes.

“I’m speechless,” Hirst told golf publication England Golf. “I feel like I’ve been dreaming of winning a tournament like this after I won the Champion of Champions a few years ago.”

Hirst also beat out fellow Jayhawk teammate Johanna Ebner, who finished tied for fourth at the event.

