KU’s Furphy to stay in NBA Draft

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After one season with Kansas men’s basketball, wing Johnny Furphy will officially forego his college experience for a shot at the NBA.

The Australia native shared his decision on social media on Wednesday.

Furphy originally declared for the NBA Draft in mid-April, keeping the prospect of a return to Lawrence on the table. As Wednesday’s draft decision deadline approached, Furphy settled on the highest level.

“Playing in the NBA has always been a lifetime goal of mine. With that, I’ve decided that now is the time to pursue that dream,” Furphy said in his post.

“I can’t say thank you enough to Coach Self, the entire coaching staff, and every single person associated with our basketball program. I have the most amazing teammates I could have ever asked for and I want to wish them the best of luck going forward.”

In his true freshman season, Furphy averaged 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds with 19 starts in 22 games.

