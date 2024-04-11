KU’s Furphy named to Australian Olympic team

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One Jayhawk men’s basketball player will be playing representing his country on the world stage.

Kansas breakout freshman Johnny Furphy will suit up for Team Australia in the 2024 Olympics, Basketball Australia announced Wednesday.

The 19-year-old wing joins a group of 22 players that will be narrowed down to a 12-man roster by the time the Paris 2024 Olympics rolls around. Team Australia finished with a bronze medal in the 2020 Olympics.

Furphy averaged 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds a game while starting 19 of the 33 games he appeared in during his true freshman season.

