KU’s Furphy declares for NBA draft, not ruling out return to college

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU guard Johnny Furphy is testing the NBA waters after a breakout true freshman campaign in Lawrence.

The Melbourne, Australia native is declaring for the NBA draft while also maintaining his college eligibility.

“I am so grateful to Coach Self and the whole team at KU for the opportunity they gave me to be a part of this incredible program,” Furphy said in a statement posted on social media by the team. “From moving to a new country, to participating in the NCAA tournament, this year has flown by faster than I could’ve ever imagined.”

Furphy will have a chance to gauge interest from pro teams before ultimately deciding if he wants to play in the NBA next season or spend another year with the Jayhawks.

He averaged nine points and 4.9 rebounds for Kansas in the 2023-24 season, playing in 33 games and starting 19.

