KU football lands local four-star offensive lineman

LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – Kansas football is getting help from a local product.

Four-star (Rivals) offensive lineman Juju Marks has committed to the Jayhawks, Marks announced on his social media Sunday.

The 6-foot-8, 275-pound lineman from Overland Park picked Lance Leipold’s Kansas program over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Florida and more.

The Class of 2025 product originally committed to Missouri in September of 2023 before reopening his recruitment in October of 2023. Rivals ranks Marks as the fifth-best recruit from Kansas and 21st-best offensive lineman recruit nationally in the 2025 class.

