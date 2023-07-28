KU football has goals in 2023, and its offensive line depth can help them be realized

When Kansas football coach Lance Leipold took to the stage earlier this month inside AT&T Stadium, any number of questions could have come first.

Leipold, speaking at Big 12 Conference media days in Arlington, Texas, could have been asked about the investments KU is making in his program — which he later was asked. He could have been asked about the progress junior quarterback Jalon Daniels has made — which he later was as well. But the initial question Leipold received focused on protecting Daniels, and more specifically the dynamic Wisconsin transfer and redshirt junior Logan Brown brings to the offensive line.

That topic, the offensive line, was one Leipold addressed at other points as he represented the Jayhawks in Arlington. Approaching his third season at the helm, the offensive line’s depth is probably in a better position now than it has been since he took over ahead of the 2021 season. And when it comes to Kansas’ goals in 2023, coming off a bowl game in 2022, that depth should make achieving those goals all the more likely.

“I think our top nine, 10 offensive linemen are going to be in a position, if they’ve got to play a lot of snaps in a game … we’re going to be in a solid position, OK?” Leipold said. “But we want to keep everybody healthy. Hopefully, with that, we can rotate more guys just like we maybe do at other positions, that we’re healthier down the stretch.”

Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) listens to coaches during drills at a practice in 2022.

The Jayhawks have four starters back on the offensive line from 2022, junior Bryce Cabeldue, redshirt senior Dominick Puni, redshirt senior Mike Novitsky and junior Michael Ford Jr. As Leipold mentioned, they’ve bolstered the group through the transfer portal with redshirt juniors Spencer Lovell (California) and Logan Brown (Wisconsin) — not to mention redshirt sophomore Kobe Baynes (Louisville) last year. Those players and others give Leipold and company options at each spot, a versatility Leipold said he loves.

It’s why Leipold is not rushing to finalize where each player will start in 2023. They have more time to work through what will ultimately work best, with freshman Calvin Clements and redshirt freshman James Livingston each earning praise as well for their bright futures. Guys such as Lovell and Brown have only been through the spring and summer with the program, too.

Daniels said he already tries to be as confident as he can, but knowing the quality of offensive line that’ll be in front of him gives him that much more confidence. He said those players know what they’re doing. He added if he’s missing a call that nine times out of 10 Novitsky, his center, will be able to make the call for him and they’ll be all right.

“Puni played some center in the spring game, if you remember, but he can play guard, he can play tackle,” Leipold said. “Logan’ll play either tackle. Cabeldue’s played a little bit on the left side. Michael Ford can play pretty much anywhere. Spencer is probably a guard. (Redshirt sophomore) Ar’maj (Reed-Adams) can play both guard spots. Kobe’s mainly been playing on the right side, so he can play guard or tackle. So, now we’ve got enough parts that we can make sure we’ve got the next guy up that really needs to be on the field.”

