KU football analyst diagnosed with leukemia: report

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A member of KU’s football staff is battling cancer, ESPN reported Friday.

Matt Lubick, a senior analyst for the Jayhawk offense, told ESPN this week that he has been diagnosed with leukemia. He reportedly checked into a Denver-area hospital earlier in the week, KSNT reports.

More celebrities join Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs Broncos game

Lubick is still helping the team, according to Pete Thamel’s report. His role is already a remote one, and he even Zoomed with the coaching staff from the hospital Tuesday.

Lubick was hired at KU in July 2022. He joined the Jayhawks after two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Nebraska.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.