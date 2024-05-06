KU expects Furphy to stay in draft, could lose a transfer commit

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball still has just one or two question marks remaining for its 2024-25 season.

The Jayhawks have been waiting for a solidified decision from Johnny Furphy, an Australian guard who broke out in a big way in the second half of his freshman season with Kansas. Furphy announced plans to declare for the NBA draft, while maintaining college eligibility and reserving the right to return to college hoops in mid-April.

“I think we know enough to work around the little bit that we know. It just hasn’t become public yet,” KU head men’s basketball coach Bill Self said at KU’s end-of-season banquet, regarding Furphy and Dickinson’s decisions.

Weeks later, the 7-foot-2 big man announced a plan to return. Furphy’s decision appears to be leaning the opposite direction.

“Johnny probably had a better freshman year than anyone would’ve imagined,” Self told NCAA host Andy Katz. “So he’s in the draft and chances are, I think, that he’ll probably stay in the draft because I think he’ll go in the first round.”

Washburn softball earns NCAA tournament bid

Despite the likely loss of the freshman who averaged nine points per game, Self points out KU’s roster is in a pretty good place.

“I can’t complain too much,” Self said with a smile. “Not too many people return three quality starters and a couple that’s won a national championship.”

KU is one of very few programs in the country to not lose a single player to the transfer portal in the 2024 offseason. Instead, Kansas has added three transfer portal commits in the form of Zeke Mayo, AJ Storr, Rylan Griffen and Riley Kugel. The last name listed there, despite being the first to publicly announce his commitment this offseason, is the only name of the three which has not been officially announced/signed by KU men’s basketball.

“It’s up in the air whether or not Riley [Kugel] will come [to Kansas,]” Self told Katz. “But certainly those other three we feel really good about.”

Kugel averaged nine points per game at Florida in the 2023-24 season. Self did not state why his status isn’t solidified.

Dillons brings back 5% discount day for older adults this May

Regardless, the longtime KU head coach feels as though his team addressed its primary weaknesses from a season ago, starting with perimeter shooting, athleticism and depth.

“I want eight starters,” Self said. “… have eight guys that are good enough to be in the game at any point in time.”

For more local sports news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.