KU’s Elmarko Jackson out for season after injury at camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson will miss the 2024-25 season for the Jayhawks after injuring himself at a basketball camp scrimmage.

The team posted the news on Wednesday afternoon stating that Jackson tore his patellar tendon while working out in front of campers on Tuesday. The statement explained that Jackson will receive surgery “within the next several days and a full recovery is anticipated.”

The team expects the full rehab process to take “approximately 12 months” with Jackson resuming non-contact basketball duties in “the next several months.”

“We are all crushed by this,” the statement said. “Elmarko has had a terrific spring. He has worked so hard and improved so much. This will be a challenge that he will meet head on and he will return as good as ever.”

Jackson was a four-star prospect coming to Lawrence last season and started his first 15 games of the year. With 17 total starts in 34 games, he averaged 18.6 minutes, 4.3 points, and 1.7 assists per game.

Jackson’s talent was apparent last season but needs some fine-tuning to his games, something head coach Bill Self was looking forward to doing this season.

Jackson’s injury removes another piece from KU’s roster since forward Johnny Furphy declared for the NBA Draft.

The Jayhawks only bring in two high school prospects, five-star center Flory Bidunga, and four-star guard Rakease Passmore, but have been active in the transfer portal adding three experienced guards and a forward.

Lawrence native and Summit League Player of the Year Zeke Mayo is expected to be a major contributor coming from South Dakota State along with former Wisconsin 6’7 guard AJ Storr.

At the camp, Self told reporters that he was looking to add one or two more players to bolster a roster that already has veterans Dajuan Harris, KJ Adams Jr., and Hunter Dickinson returning to the squad.

He may be looking to add even more after this injury.

