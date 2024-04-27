KU defensive end Austin Booker drafted by Chicago Bears

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another Kansas Jayhawk has heard his name called in the NFL Draft, as Austin Booker was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round.

Booker was selected with the 144th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A transfer from Minnesota, Booker became a mainstay on the Jayhawks defensive line in 2023. Even though he only started one game, he played in 12 total. He finished with 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

Pro Football Focus, which grades players based on their production on each snap played, ranked him the No. 52 defensive end in the nation, with a total defensive grade of 82.6.

Booker was named Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year for the 2023 season and was also an All-Big 12 First Team selection by the league’s coaches.

Booker is the second Kansas Jayhawk selected in the 2024 Draft, joining Dominick Puni, who was picked by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round on Friday.

