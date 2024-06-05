KU Coach Bill Self crushed by Elmarko Jackson injury

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Self has shared remarks on four-star recruit Elmarko Jackson who was injured on June 4.

“Yesterday, while working out in front of the campers, Elmarko Jackson tore his patellar tendon, an MRI conducted by Kansas Team Health confirmed last night,” Self said. “It will require surgery within the next several days and a full recovery is anticipated. Elmarko will be able to assume non-contact basketball duties in the next several months, but the full rehab process will take approximately 12 months.”

Self said the whole team is crushed by the development. He said Elmarko had a terrific spring and has worked hard to improve.

“This will be a challenge that he will meet head on and he will return as good as ever,” Self said.

