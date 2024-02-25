KU’s Bill Self expresses concern about Kevin McCullar’s knee injury

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men’s basketball could be without their leading scorer for an extended period before the postseason.

Forward Kevin McCullar Jr. has missed four Big 12 games this season including Saturday’s blowout win over Texas due to a bone bruise on his knee. The former Texas Tech player re-injured his knee when Kansas faced Oklahoma last Saturday.

After the 86-67 win, head coach Bill Self gave a grim update about McCullar’s status going forward.

“My concern is will he play again this year,” Self said. He added that the injury is “week to week” and that McCullar won’t play against BYU on Tuesday.

“He played against OU and had, what, two days of a little bit of practice and then played. He wasn’t effective and it didn’t feel good at all.”

McCullar scored 10 points on 4 of 14 shooting with eight rebounds in 35 minutes in the Oklahoma win. The fifth-year senior is averaging 19 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 35% from three.

Self wants to see McCullar practice for at least a week and be in rhythm to join the ninth-ranked Jayhawks for their postseason run, where they are expected to be a 2-seed at the moment.

“I’m hoping we get him back but it’s not anything that I’m thinking is gonna happen tomorrow or Monday.”

Transfer guard Nic Timberlake stepped in for McCullar against Texas and put up 13 points and three rebounds. Rotational players Elmarko Jackson, Parker Braun and Jamari McDowell also contributed well off the bench for Kansas in Saturday’s win.

That gives Self some encouragement as he works to fill McCullar’s minutes and production while he is out.

“I haven’t figured it out yet, but I’m gonna figure something out,” he said. “Get some rotation going where we can play those starters even though it’s not gonna be significantly less. But 33 (playing minutes in a game) is much better than 36.”

KU is 21-6, 9-5 in the Big 12, which is good for third place and hosts BYU on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

