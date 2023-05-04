KU’s Bill Self announces two roster additions, discusses legal issue of Arterio Morris

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self on Wednesday night announced the additions of NCAA transfer portal players Arterio Morris and Nicolas Timberlake to the 2023-24 KU basketball roster.

Both Morris, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore-to-be and former Texas Longhorns combo guard, and Timberlake, a 6-4, 205 super-senior guard formerly of Towson University, will be immediately eligible for the 2023-24 season, Self indicated, after KU’s compliance department processed the duo’s paperwork.

Self commented on the addition of both players. He also addressed an ongoing legal case in the state of Texas involving Morris.

Morris, the Associated Press reported, is awaiting trial on a misdemeanor assault charge. According to the Austin American-Statesman, he has an upcoming trial date of June 14 in Texas.

Morris, according to an AP article that appeared on espn.com, “was charged with a Class A misdemeanor after a June 2022 altercation with an ex-girlfriend in the Dallas area. Morris’ attorney, Justin Moore, has said Morris is innocent.”

Morris was not suspended last season as he awaited trial. He practiced and played in games for Texas throughout the Longhorns’ 2022-23 campaign.

Attorney Moore has not yet responded to The Star’s request for comment.

“We are aware of the charge that Arterio is facing in the state of Texas,” Self said in a release. “In addition to working with our athletic department and campus administrators we have also spoken at length with Arterio, his family, his former institution’s University Student Affairs office and his former institution’s Department of Athletic Compliance and Administration offices.

“Based on these discussions we are comfortable welcoming Arterio to the University of Kansas and he is well-aware of the high standards and expectations that come with being a member of the Kansas men’s basketball program. We fully expect him to meet those daily.”

Morris averaged 4.6 points a game while coming off the bench in all 38 games for the Longhorns, who won the Big 12 Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional final. He averaged 11.7 minutes a game.

He totaled six games of 10 points or more, including a career-high 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting (5 of 7 from three-point range) in 18 minutes versus Louisiana (Dec. 21). He hit 41% of his shots and was 33.3% from three-point range.

“Arterio was highly recruited coming out of high school and we watched him a ton his senior year at Kimball (High),” Self said. “When he entered the portal, we went right after him. Arterio is one of the most talented guards in the country who hasn’t scratched the surface of his potential. He can defend. He can slide. His explosiveness and versatility will be a great addition to our team.”

Morris was a 2022 McDonald’s All-American. He was ranked No. 15 in the recruiting Class of 2022 by Rivals.com and No. 17 by 247Sports.com and ESPN.com.

A two-time All-Colonial Athletics Association (CAA) first-team selection in 2022 and 2023, Timberlake led Towson in scoring at 17.7 points per game in 2022-23, ranking third in the CAA.

He shot 45.5% from the field, including 41.6% from three-point range, which was second in the CAA and 13th nationally. Timberlake led the CAA with an 84.5% mark from the free throw line. He had 12 games of 20-plus points and three 30-point games, including a career-high 34 points against Charleston. Timberlake was named to the 2023 CAA all-tournament team after averaging 18.0 points in two tourney games.

The 2020 CAA Sixth Man of the Year award-winner, Timberlake started 90 of 122 games at Towson, including every game for the last three seasons. He is the school’s all-time leader in three-point field goals made with 233 and three-pointers attempted with 614. Timberlake has career totals of 1,522 points (12.5 ppg), 470 rebounds (3.9 rpg), 193 assists (1.6) and 100 steals (2.5).

“Shooting was one of the things we needed to replace from last year’s team and with Nicolas we feel like we’ve done that,” Self said. “He’s a proven shooter. He shot 42% from three last year which ranked high nationally, while averaging 18 points a game, which shows his scoring ability. Being a four-year guy at Towson, Nicolas comes here with a lot of experience.”

Timberlake played the 2017-18 season at Kimball Union Academy prep school in New Hampshire. He graduated from Braintree High School in 2017.

Kansas so far has added six newcomers for the 2023-24 season. The two portal players join Marcus Adams Jr. (G, 6-8, 205, Torrance, California), Elmarko Jackson (G, 6-3, 185, Marlton, New Jersey), Chris Johnson (G, 6-4, 180, Fort Bend, Texas) and Jamari McDowell (G, 6-4, 180, Manvel, Texas).

KU still has two available scholarships to give in recruiting.