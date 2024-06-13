KU basketball’s Keith Langford delivers message to current team

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One of Bill Self’s former Jayhawks made a pit stop in Lawrence this week.

Keith Langford was in town while his son, Kaycen, attended Self’s basketball camp at West Middle School. Langford, who played for KU from 2001-2005, it currently in eighth on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,812 points.

He jokingly said Coach Self “put him on the spot” to talk to the current Jayhawks team this week, but Langford says he’s always more than happy to help whenever he can.

“Some guys are going to be one and done, some guys are going to go to the NBA, some guys are going to go to the G League, some guys may go to Europe,” Langford said of what he told KU’s team. “But it’s what road fits you best and really not worrying about what the next man is doing, on your team or the other team. Run your race, do your job and let everything fall into line.”

Langford had a limited stint in the NBA, but excelled for an Italian team overseas. He retired in 2023 after playing nearly two decades in Europe, and his organization, Olimpia Milano, inducted him into its Hall of Fame in January. The former Jayhawks also appeared in KU’s alumni TBT game last July.

Being able to deliver a message to the team is somewhat of a full-circle moment for Langford.

“It’s interesting to watch the different guys to receive the message right, because everybody won’t receive it the same at the same time,” Langford said. “Some guys will take it in in the moment, some guys will circle back maybe when the season isn’t going as well, some guys will circle back when their career here’s over with.”

Langford currently resides with his family in Austin, Texas.

