KU baseball’s Dan Fitzgerald sounds off on controversial bunt call in Big 12 Tournament

After squandering a nine-run lead over TCU, Kansas baseball managed to hang on and defeat the Horned Frogs 11-10 in a Big 12 Tournament elimination game on Friday.

Kansas’ Jake English had the winning run, a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to break a 10-10 tie.

The game had some controversy, too.

In the third inning, TCU’s Sam Myers laid down a bunt, but the umpire ruled Myers out as he thought the ball hit Myers while he was running toward first base.

Then, the umpires changed the call — Myers was safe — after a crew discussion. Kansas manager Dan Fitzgerald went out to argue with the umpires about the call.

Fitzgerald later explained his team’s point of view on the ESPN+ broadcast.

“When he called him out, our guys just jogged toward the ball being that he was called out,” Fitzgerald said. “Then they got together and they didn’t think it hit him.”

The play had bigger implications. The Jayhawks still led 9-3 following the lengthy stoppage and review. TCU, a couple batters later, hit a three-run home run to cut the margin to 9-6. The play would’ve only represented the first out but could’ve changed how the Jayhawks pitched in that situation.

Naturally, Fitzgerald wasn’t pleased

“My argument was, I don’t know how we can give a guy a base when we’re not given the opportunity to make a play when you call a guy out,” he said. “ It would be kind of weird to call a guy out, run in and throw it. The only way to get it right at that point is to protest it. That’s why they draw the ‘P’ in the air and run back.

“I don’t know who they talked to or whatever, but I’ve never seen that before on a baseball field. A guy is called out and then awarded the base that way. Anyway, we’ll keep playing and obviously, wish it had been different.”

After defeating TCU, the Jayhawks will rematch against Oklahoma in the Big 12 semifinals on Friday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.