KU’s Austin Booker selected in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft

DETRIOT (KSNT) – Former KU edge rusher Austin Booker will continue his football career in Chicago.

Booker was selected in the fifth round, 144th overall, by the Chicago Bears. He was the second Jayhawk to be taken off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, after offensive lineman Dominick Puni was selected in the third round by the San Fransisco 49ers.

The Indiana native played in 12 games in his lone season at KU, recording 56 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles. He transferred to Kansas after spending two years at Minnesota, one of which he redshirted.

Booker earned Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the year and First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.

