KU amateur golfer makes cut at U.S. Open

PINEHURST, NC (KSNT) — It was a great story just to get to the tournament.

Kansas senior golfer Gunnar Broin fulfilled a lot of golfers’ dreams by qualifying for the U.S. Open. He was one of five amateurs to get into the tournament after a high placing at the Ohio State U.S. Open qualifier in early June.

Broin didn’t stop at getting to the Pinehurst Resort, home of the 124th U.S. Open, though. A score of +3 through two rounds puts Broin tied for 37th place, good enough to make the cut for the final two rounds.

Only the top 60 scores make the final cut, which was set at +5 and lower this year. Through two rounds, Broin has the top amateur score and finished better than names like Tiger Woods, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and fellow Jayhawk Gary Woodland.

Kansas Athletics says it is believed that Broin is the first active Kansas golfer to play in a PGA Tour major event.

On the 17th Hole on Friday, Broin holed out to make birdie on a chip from off the green, a highlight shared by the U.S. Open’s social media.

