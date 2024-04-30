KU alum retiring after 12 NFL seasons

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Chris Harris Jr. is hanging up the cleats.

The former Jayhawk is retiring from football after a 12-year NFL career. He retires as a four-time pro-bowler.

Harris Jr. played in 50 games for KU from 2007-2010. The Bixby, Oklahoma native racked up three picks and nearly 300 tackles while a Jayhawk.

His NFL career included nine seasons with the Broncos before stops with the Chargers and Saints.

He was inducted into the Kansas football Ring of Honor in 2018.

