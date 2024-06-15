KU adds to O-line with Texas A&M transfer

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football is bulking up its offensive line with a transfer portal pickup.

The Jayhawks got a commit from former Texas A&M starter Bryce Foster. Foster started 28 games for the Aggies, including all 12 at center in the 2023 season. He made the SEC All-Freshman team in 2021.

He was sidelined with an injury in 2022 after just four games.

Foster plans to compete in multiple sports at KU, he confirmed to 27 News, joining the track and field team in the spring. He impressed in shot put in College Station, throwing over 64-feet, good for the program’s fifth all-time outdoor mark.

“Rock Chalk,” Foster’s bio on Twitter/ X now reads after being slowly filled out in the last few weeks.

He’s KU football’s 11th transfer portal pickup of the 2024 offseason.

