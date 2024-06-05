KU adds Mississippi State transfer guard

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball wasted no time adding depth at the guard position after finding out Elmarko Jackson would miss the entire 2024-25 season.

The Jayhawks picked up a commitment from Shakeel Moore on Wednesday. He’s a transfer guard from Mississippi State. Moore averaged 7.9 points for the Bulldogs on the 2023-24 campaign, starting 22 games.

Moore, who will be a fifth-year senior at Kansas, announced his commitment on social media. The Greensboro, N.C. native played one year at NC State before three in Starkville. In total, he brings 124 games of college hoops experience to Lawrence.

KU’s roster is possibly now complete as the Jayhawks have 12 players on scholarship with the addition of Moore. KU must vacate one scholarship in the 2024-25 season or the 2025-26 season. If it chooses to take the last scholarship penalty this season, the roster is full. If Self’s staff chooses to add a 13th scholarship player for the upcoming campaign, it’ll have to stay at 12 in 2025-26.

The newest Jayhawk commit is listed at 6-foot-1 and shot 36.3% from three-point land as a senior.

