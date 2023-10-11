KU’s 2018 Final Four stripped, no longer winningest-program

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The details of Kansas men’s basketball’s penalties for an investigation dating back to 2017 have been released.

On Tuesday, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process announced the infractions report with a ruling for KU’s case.

In the penalties, the Jayhawks are required to vacate all regular season and postseason wins where the team played former center Silvio De Sousa, who the case is centered around.

De Sousa played in 20 games with Kansas in the 2017-18 season, winning 15 of the games. Any game where De Sousa participated, the Jayhawks will have struck off their record.

This includes the postseason, meaning KU will lose its 2018 Final Four banner and Big 12 Tournament title.

Once named the all-time winningest college basketball program with 2,385 wins, the vacated wins bring the total to 2,370 wins. With the reduction, Kentucky (2,377 wins) now becomes the all-time leader.

There are no penalties for future teams or the 2023-24 season. KU will be on probation for three years.

KU men’s basketball was originally facing charges of five Level I violations. Among the NCAA charges was a lack of institutional control and an allegation that Self failed in his responsibility to keep the program in compliance.

Instead, the IARP downgraded the severity of the Level I violations, judging them as Level II.

Head coach Bill Self is also being charged with a Level III violation. Assistant coach Kurtis Townsend had his charges reduced from Level I to a Level II and a Level III charge.

The case hinged on whether representatives of the apparel company Adidas were considered boosters — the school contends they were not — when two of them arranged payments to prospective recruits.

The school never disputed that the payments were made, only that it had any knowledge of the inducements.

“The University of Kansas was held responsible for the inducements and extra benefit provided by two representatives of athletics interests in its men’s basketball program,” an official release from the IARP said.

“Additionally, the head men’s basketball coach and assistant men’s basketball coach failed to report impermissible recruiting inducements and contacts. The hearing panel also found that the Kansas football program violated the NCAA legislated limit on the number of coaches and the duties of noncoaching staff members.”

The school made its case during a hearing in April, and the independent panel ultimately decided that the case was merely a Level II infractions case.

The panel also said that Self, who served a school-imposed four-game suspension last season, should be charged with a Level II violation and that the Hall of Fame coach would serve no additional penalties.

Kansas is expected to be the preseason No. 1 team when the AP poll is released next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

