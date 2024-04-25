KSN’s NFL Draft Preview with Ryan Tracy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the 2024 NFL Draft less than 24 hours away, KSN talked with Rogue Analytics Performance Consulting & RGR Media Founder Ryan Tracy.

Tracy has been an expert on the Kansas City Chiefs for several years, including hosting the Locked on Chiefs Podcast.

The Chiefs enter the NFL Draft with six selections, including the 32nd overall pick in the First Round on Thursday night. Tracy helps us break down who the Chiefs could make a move for and what KC’s strategy could be once they the clock starts ticking.

The full-length interview with Tracy is available in the video player above.

