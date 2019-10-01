KSI vs Logan Paul UK press conference: Pair will come face to face in London after U-turn ahead of rematch

Getty Images

KSI and Logan Paul will come face to face once more for a press conference, this time in the United Kingdom on 7 October.

The YouTube stars met weeks ago for the first time since their majority draw rematch for the official launch of their second bout.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was a bizarre meeting as the now professional boxers traded weak insults, but have amassed more than 10,000,000 views on YouTube alone – a scale unheard of in the sport.

While it’s expected that the fight will be the most watched and subscribed to in DAZN’s history, it has drawn controversy for staging two fighters who have never had a professional fight in their lives as the main event.

After initially saying there would be no UK press conference, it’s been confirmed that there now will be in a U-turn certain to delight fans on this side of the pond





“OK OK.. London press conference you win!!’ Hearn tweeted.

“KSI and Logan Paul head to head in London next Monday.”

The likes of WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders and highly rated lightweight prospect Devin Haney have already been announced for the 9 November card at Staples Centre.



