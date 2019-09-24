KSI vs Logan Paul rematch: Billy Joe Saunders' trainer Dominic Ingle reveals fighter's thoughts on being on undercard of YouTubers

Billy Joe Saunders has not fought in 2018: Rex

Billy Joe Saunders ‘laughed’ when he found out he was going to be on the undercard of KSI vs Logan Paul, his trainer Dominic Ingle has revealed.

The WBO super-middleweight recently signed to Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing but has yet to fight since winning the title back in May.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was revealed by The Independent that Saunders would feature on the undercard of the two YouTube stars, news which has been met with a mixed reception.

The 30-year-old is usually trained by Ben Davison, who has Tyson Fury and Isaac Lowe to his stable but has rejoined the Ingle Gym for his fight on 9 November.

The fight will be Saunders’ first in the United States, and Ingle told IFL TV the world champion’s thoughts on the fight.

“I asked Billy and he just laughed and said ‘as long as I’m getting paid, I don’t care. They’re not my weight, I’m the world champion’.

“They’re never going to be world champions but they bring in a whole new audience – whether they’re going to get turned on by boxing or not I’ve no idea.

“It’s exposure, if not then oh well, nothing lost.

Read more

Everything you need to know about KSI vs Logan Paul rematch

“When Billy goes into the arena, in his mind he’s the main attraction. They aren’t proper fighters, they’re on the first step of the ladder.

They have got a big fan base, there’s obviously demand for it.”

Saunders’ opponent has yet to be announced and is expected to be a routine defence before facing the likes of Callum Smith in 2020.

Read more

Read more Everything you need to know about KSI vs Logan Paul rematch